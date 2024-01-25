2 from J&K among 132 Padma Awardees

New Delhi, Jan 25: Ghulam Nabi Dar and Ramola Ram have been conferred with Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards in the country.

Dar and Ram are among the 132 Padma Awards for the year 2024 that the President has approved.

Padma Awards are conferred in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order; and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

Dar and Ram have been conferred Padma Shri Awards for the year 2024 in the Arts category.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March and April every year.

For the year 2024, the President has approved the conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one).

The awardees for the year 2024 comprise 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards.

Thirty of the awardees are women and the list also includes eight persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO, OCI, and nine posthumous awardees.