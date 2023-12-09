2 injured after truck rolls down into gorge near Drass

Srinagar, Dec 09 : Two persons were seriously injured after a truck they were travelling in met with an accident near Kharbu area of Drass on Saturday.

An official told Greater Kashmir that a truck (trolley) rolled down into a gorge near Kharbu area of Drass resulting in the injuries to its driver and assistant (conductor).

SHO Police Station Drass James Kunsal told Greater Kashmir that both have been rescued and hospitalized.

He said both the injured are undergoing treatment at district hospital Kargil.

The official said that both injured are residents of Thune area of Kangan, Ganderbal.