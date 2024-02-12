2 killed in Udhampur road accident

Ramban, Feb 12: Two motorcyclists were killed after their bike rammed into a parapet at Salore area in Udhampur on National Highway, 44 in the early hours of Monday.

Police sources said two motorcycle riders sustained critical injuries after a bike skidded and rammed into a parapet alongside the road in the Salore area of Udhampur on Monday morning. Both were rushed to Associated Medical College and Hospital Udhampur where doctors declared both of them dead.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin 24 son of Ashoke Kumar resident of Ward 17, Udhampur and Ricky 21 son of Balwant Raj resident of Ward 7, Dhar Road Udhampur.

Both were heading towards Jammu when this accident happened early hours of Monday morning.

After conducting postmortem and other legal formalities the bodies were handed over to respective families for last rites, Police officers informed.