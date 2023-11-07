2023-24 session: JKBOSE notifies dates for submission of forms, conduct of annual exams

Srinagar Nov 07: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) is readying for holding annual 2024 regular examination for students of secondary and higher secondary classes in hard and soft zones of Jammu and Kashmir.

In this regard, the JKBOSE has also notified academic calendar for 2023-2024 academic session wherein it has notified dates for submission of examination forms besides issuing tentative dates for holding examination of class 10th, 11th and 12th students in hard and soft zones of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the academic calendar, issued by Director Academics JKBOSE, Dr Sudhir Singh, the process for submission of examination forms for class 12th students in soft and zones of Jammu and Kashmir will commence from 3rd week of November while as the process for class 10th and 11th students will commence from first and 3rd week of December.

As per the academic calendar, the examination for class 12th students in soft zone areas will commence from first week of March followed by the examination of class 10th and 11th students from 2nd and last week of March.

The result of class 12th examination in soft zone areas will be declared in second week of June followed by declaration of result of class 10th and 11th examination in 3rd and last week of the same month, as per the academic calendar.

Also, the annual regular 2024 examination for class 10th and 12th students in hard zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir will commence from second week of April followed by the conduct of examination for class 11th students in the last week of the month.

The result of class 12th, 10th and 11th class examination in hard zone areas will be declared in 2nd, 3rd and last week of June.

As per the BOSE figures, around 444 schools- 309 in Jammu and 135 in Kashmir division fall in hard zones while seven zones of Kargil district and whole Ladakh area fall in hard zones.

In Kashmir division, 43 schools of Anantnag, Bandipora 19, Kupwara 32, Kulgam 28 and 13 schools in Budgam fall in hard zones.

In Jammu division, 50 schools of Kishtwar, Reasi 47, Rajouri 7, Poonch 20, Doda 56, Ramban 64 and 65 schools of Udhampur fall in hard zones.