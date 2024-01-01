23 Kishtwar terrorists operating from Pak, PoK declared proclaimed offenders: SSP

Kishtwar, Jan 1: A special court (UAPA) in Doda has declared 23 Kishtwar based terrorists, operating from Pakistan and Pak occupied Kashmir (PoK), as proclaimed offenders.

Describing it as a major breakthrough, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said, “In a significant move addressing the security challenges within the district, we have got declared a total of 23 Kishtwar based terrorists operating from Pakistan or PoK as proclaimed offenders through official declaration from the UAPA Special Court, Doda.”

13 terrorists were already declared proclaimed offenders by the UAPA Special Court, Doda, thereby making a total of 36 proclaimed offenders.

“This significant move is attributed to the diligent efforts of the Kishtwar police, which initiated the process by developing crucial intelligence and lodged FIR No 90/2022 U/Sec 120-B,121-A/IPC 13/18/39/UAPA of Police Station, Chatroo. The investigation, spearheaded by CIO Kishtwar Deputy SP Vishal Sharma, meticulously presented all formalities before the UAPA special court Doda,” SSP Poswal said.

He further emphasized that subsequent to the declaration as proclaimed offenders, the process of attachment of property would be carried out under section 83 of CrPC if all the absconding terrorists subsequent to the declaration as (proclaimed offenders) did not surrender before the law within the time frame given by the court.

The comprehensive list of proclaimed offenders includes Manzoor Ahmed @ TahirInqlabi, son of Ghulam Ali Naik, resident of DwatherSingpora; Manzoor Ahmed, son of Abdul Rahim Kohli, resident of ZallaChatroo; Ghulam Muhammad, son of FaqiraGujjar, resident of TitwanGurinal; Nazir Ahmed alias Shaheen, son of Muhammad Akbar Sheikh, resident of Bagpora, Singpora; Shabir Ahmed alias Junaid, son of Ghulam Muhammad Rashi, resident of SewaChatroo; Muhammad IqbalReshi alias Muzamil/Ansari, son of Abdul Rashid, resident of DellerChatroo; Muhammad aminBhat, son of GhulamQadirBhat, resident of NaryanChingam; Jamal Din Naik alias Mudasir, son of GhulamQadirNaik, resident of SewaChatroo; Shabir Ahmed, son of GaffarBeigh, resident of Beighpora, Singpora; Bashir Ahmed Raina alias Showqat, son of GhulamMohi-ud-Din Raina, resident of RainaMohallaKuchhal; Gulzar Ahmed alias Javed, son of Abdul Gaffar Malik, resident of Rather MohallaKuchhal; GhulamHussain Sheikh, son of GhulamRasool Sheikh, resident of SheikhporaKuchhal Mughal Maidan; Imtiyaz Ahmed, son of Abdul Razaq, resident of PehalgamSigdi; Bashir Ahmed Chopalson of GhulamQadirChopan, resident of PehelgamSigdi; Muhammad Shafi alias Amjad son of Muhammad AfzalWani, resident of Sherri Mughal Maidan; GhulamNabiWani alias Majid son of Muhammad Akbar Wani, resident of Sherri Sigdi Mughal Maidan; Abdul Karim, son of GhulamMohiUd Din Rather, resident of Kwath Mughal Maidan; Gulabu son of HashamGujjer, resident of Rahalthal Mughal Maidan; Mushtwaq Ahmed, son of Abdul Aziz Wani, resident of Sounder Dachhan; Muhammad IrfanKhandey, son of Muhammad MukhtiyarKhandey, resident of Sounder; Muhammad RafiqKhandey, son of Muhammad Mukhtiyar, resident of Krosa Sounder; Farooq Ahmed Ganie, son of Ghulam Ahmed Ganie, resident of Teller Marwah; Muhammad Hanief Sheikh, son of Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, resident of SatterwaganMarwah; Shah Nawaz Kanth, son of Ab Rashid, resident of HullarKishtwar; Nayeem Ahmed, son of GhulamNabiGundna, resident of Near Jamia Masjid, Kishtwar; Muhammad Iqbal son of Muhammad Akber Butt, resident of Kichloo Market Kishtwar; Shahnawaz, son of Ghulam Muhammad, resident of ChirolPadyarna; JavidHussainGiri, son of late Muhammad Amin Giri, resident of KundaliPochhal; Bashir Ahmed Mughal, son of GhulamQadir Mughal, resident of JugnaKeshwan; Gazi-Ud-Din son of Muhammad Ayoub, resident of JugnaKeshwan; Sattar Din, son of Mehar Din Gujjar, resident of JugnaKeshwan; Imtiyaz Ahmed son of Aziz Muhammad Sheikh, resident of Banderna; Shabir Ahmed, son of GhulamMohi-Ud-Din, resident of KitherBonjwah; Muhammad Rafiq Keen, son of Bashir Ahmed Keen, resident of PatnaziBonjwah; Muzaffar Ahmed, son of Abdul SamadDev, resident of Simna Colony ZewarKishtwar and Azad Hussain, son of Abdul Majeed, resident of AffaniPadder.

Meanwhile, ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain has passed the direction for early identification of immovable property of all the terrorists for further attachment under Section 83/ Cr PC.