24 JKAS officers set for induction into IAS after long wait of 23 years

Srinagar, Oct 4: Twenty-four Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers of 1999 batch are set for induction into IAS as Jammu and Kashmir administration has cleared all queries raised by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) and Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), a media report said today.
The 1999 JKAS batch of officers had to wait for 23 years for their induction into the IAS.
The induction of JKAS officers into IAS will be made once the UPSC and DoPT in their meeting with the UT administration give final nod for inductions, said the report.
Notably, 16 JKAS officers were inducted into IAS last year out of 28 JKAS officers who were cleared for induction. Eight had retired from the services, two refused induction and one had died while fate of another was kept in a sealed cover as he was facing an enquiry.
An official said that in addition to the last year's 11 vacancies, 13 posts were available for this year which make it total of 24 vacancies available for induction into IAS.
Jammu and Kashmir is currently facing shortage of IAS officers as induction of JKAS officers into IAS didn't happen for the last nearly 12 years due to seniority disputes, legal hurdles etc and now the inductions will help Jammu and Kashmir overcome shortage of the IAS officers.