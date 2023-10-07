250-metre viaduct, Maroge Tunnel to bypass slide-prone areas on Srinagar-Jammu highway: Gadkari

Srinagar, Oct 07: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway, Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that a 250-metre viaduct has been completed in Jammu and Kashmir, which along with Maroge tunnel will reduce the travelling time and bypass slide-prone areas on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.
“In Jammu & Kashmir, we have successfully 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝟐𝟓𝟎-𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝟐-𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐞) 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝟑𝟗𝟓-𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 (𝟐-𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐞) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, at an estimated cost of ₹82 Crores,” Gadkari said in a post on X.
He said this infrastructure is situated along the 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐇-𝟒𝟒.
“This 645-meter segment, as part of the larger project, will not only shorten the travel distance by 200 meters, reducing steep gradients, but also 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥-𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐑𝐚𝐦 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢 𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚. 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞, 𝐢𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐦𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐛𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐠 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬,” he added.
“Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, we steadfastly uphold our commitment to delivering exceptional highway infrastructure to Jammu & Kashmir. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.”