28 Jammu and Kashmir police officers inducted into IPS

Srinagar, Sep 29: Union Home Ministry on Friday issued a notification, inducting 28 Jammu and Kashmir Police officers into the reputed Indian Police Service (IPS).
As per the notification, the officers have been inducted into AGMUT cadre of the IPS. They will have to undergo one-year probation, as per the notification.
The officers who have been inducted include Maqsood-ul-Zaman, Mubassir Latifi Ameer, Shiv Kumar, Rashmi Wazir, Rajeshwar Singh, Sandeep Wazir, Anita Sharma, Sameer Rekhi, Jatinder Singh Johar, Anil Kumar Magotra, Swarn Singh Kotwal, Zahid Nasim Manhas, Dr. Koshal Kumar Sharma, Ashok Kumar Badwal, Showkat Ahmed Dar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Bakar Samoon, Firdous Iqbal, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Ranjit Singh Samyal, Mohd. Yaseen Kichloo, Rajinder Kumar Gupta, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Khajoria, Rajesh Bali, Sanjay Kumar, Mumtaz Ahmed and Mohd. Aslam.