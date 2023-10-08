3 Residential Houses Damaged in Fire Mishap in Srinagar's Barbarshah Locality

Srinagar, Oct 8: Three residential houses were damaged in an overnight fire incident in Barbarshah locality in central Kashmir's Srinagar district, an F&ES Department official said on Sunday.
The officials GNS that an information was around 3:30 am, about breaking out of a fire in Barbarshah chowk. "Men and machinery were soon after rushed towards the spot", the official said, adding, "After strenuous efforts the fire was brought under control."
The incident, the official said, due to congestion in the area, two houses were left with substantial damage even as another house also received damage to some extent. (GNS)