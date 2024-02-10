32nd capacity-building program for civil servants of the Maldives concludes in New Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 10: National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), an autonomous apex institution of the Government of India, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, has successfully concluded its 32nd capacity-building program for civil servants of the Maldives.

The week-long program, held from February 5th to February 9th, 2024, saw the participation of 40 educators. This initiative stems from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2019 between NCGG and the Civil Services Commission (CSC) of Maldives during the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Maldives.

The MoU aimed to enhance the capacity of 1,000 Maldivian civil servants over five years, despite disruptions caused by the COVID–19 pandemic.

Over the past five years, NCGG has achieved a significant milestone by conducting capacity-building programs for 1,000 Maldivian civil servants. Participants included Permanent Secretaries, Secretary Generals, Deputy Permanent Secretaries, senior Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officers, Information Commission Officers of Maldives (ICOM), and senior civil servants from various ministries and departments.

The programs provided valuable exposure to India’s flagship initiatives, particularly in utilizing technology to improve citizen-government interactions. Group work presentations focused on key sectors, with an emphasis on technology adoption in the Maldives.

Customized modules were designed by NCGG to address the specific needs of participating officials. These modules covered a wide range of topics, including e-governance, digital India, universalization of public services, Aadhaar utilization in service delivery, public grievance redressal mechanisms, disaster management (with a focus on coastal regions), India-Maldives relations, fintech, public policy implementation, ethics in administration, technology in disaster management, climate change impacts on biodiversity, behavioural change management, agro-based practices in coastal regions, digital health, leadership skills, communication, gender development, and approaches to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Outside the classroom, participants were exposed to visits to various developmental projects and institutions. These visits offered firsthand experiences of initiatives and organizations, including Smart City Dehradun, Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya, AIIMS, Indira Paryavarn Bhawan (India’s first Zero Energy Project), NDMC, NDMA, and the Delhi Metro. Additionally, participants explored heritage sites such as the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar, among others.