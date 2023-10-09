35 employees terminated, 32 prematurely retired in J&K in view of zero tolerance towards corruption: MHA

The ministry's annual report for 2022-23 from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, a copy of which lies with KNS, states that transformations in the functioning of the government in terms of transparency and accountability have been the central theme of all government initiatives.

The report states that significant progress has been achieved from last three years on most development fronts. "Emphasis has been given on timely completion of projects and saturation of beneficiaries under Direct Benefit transfer (DBT) schemes."