4000 vacancies of constables created after recruitment handed to separate agency: DGP

Kathua, Sep 27 : Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Wednesday said that after the administration handed over police recruitment to a separate agency, there are 4000 vacancies of constables in the department while deficiency is being felt everywhere.
“Earlier, police would conduct its recruitment drives itself. Since the recruitment process was handed over to some separate agency, there are 4000 vaccancies of police constables in the department. The deficiency in ranks is being felt every where in J&K,” DGP Singh told reporters on the side-lines of a security review meeting at Kathua district, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).
He said that Kathua and its remote villages are maintaining the communal harmony. “There are hardworking people who spend days in fields and shops to earn their livelihood. Peaceful atmosphere is prevailing in this district,” the DGP said, adding that “there is a great demand for the police recruitment drives as youth here are facing unemployment.”
He said that police had been always giving priority to border areas whenever recruitment drives were held in the past.
Asked about situation post Kokernag encounter where two army officers and a police officer were killed, the DGP said “situation continues to remain peaceful as it was earlier.”
He said that neighbouring country always hatches conspiracies to destabilise the peace but police and forces are alert to foil all such bids—(KNO)