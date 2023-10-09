77-yr-old US professor Claudia Goldin wins Nobel Economics 2023

Goldin will receive 11 million Swedish kronor, or around USD 1 million, as the sole winner of this year's prize.

Born in 1946, Goldin is currently a professor of Economics at Harvard University and is only the third woman to win the Nobel in Economics. Previous women recipients include Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019. Duflo was 46 years old when she was awarded in 2019.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said that Goldin was "surprised and very, very glad" to hear she had won.