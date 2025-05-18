8 killed in fire at a building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 18: Eight people, including two children, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a building in Gulzar House near the historic Charminar on Sunday.

A senior official of a private hospital here told PTI that eight people were brought dead.

“Unfortunately, 8 patients were brought dead to Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet,” Hospital sources said.

The deceased include two children—aged two and seven besides four women, the sources said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident and directed senior officials to take all necessary measures to rescue those trapped in the building.

According to a Fire department official, they received a call at around 6.30 am and rushed to the spot. Several people were found unconscious and shifted to various hospitals.

After visiting the site, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy told media: “Police informed that eight people are dead in the fire accident. But the figure has to be confirmed by them only.”

Some children are among the dead, he said.

Transport and Hyderabad District in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told reporters that a short circuit caused the fire.

He visited the spot.

The Minister said 17 people residing in the building were shifted to different hospitals.

“There were reports that a majority of them died. There was loss of life. We will order an inquiry into the fire accident. There is no conspiracy angle in it. We will confirm the number of deaths after we get the reports,”

Four families related to one another are residing in the building, he added.

An AIMIM legislator at the spot told media that as per initial reports about 20 people were taken to hospitals.

An official release from the CMO said directions were issued to immediately shift the injured to hospitals and ensure proper medical treatment.