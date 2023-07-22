80% strokes can be prevented with lifestyle changes: DAK on world brain day

Srinagar, July 22: On world brain day, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Saturday said 80 percent of stroke cases can be prevented through changes in lifestyle.
“Eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, not smoking and maintaining the right weight can prevent most of the strokes,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.
Dr Hassan said over the years stroke cases are on the rise in Kashmir valley. Not only elderly, we are seeing increase in number of strokes among younger people.
“One big factor for this spike is junk food which has largely replaced homemade food,” he said adding another reason for the surge in strokes is sedentary life style.
The DAK President said Junk food and physical inactivity is pushing more people towards obesity.
Weight gain has been linked to diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol which are the key factors that lead to stroke.
“There is a dire need to make people familiar with the symptoms of stroke which can include face drooping, limb weakness, speech difficulty, numbness, confusion or trouble speaking, trouble seeing, trouble walking and severe headache,” said Dr Nisar.
“Because of lack of awareness, many patients ignore stroke symptoms and don’t seek medical attention in time which results in poor outcome.”
“Time is the essence when it comes to stroke and sooner they receive treatment, the better the chances of survival,” he said.
“Although the benefits of early treatment in these patients are clear, only a miniscule number of patients receive optimally timed treatment,” he added.