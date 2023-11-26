“A grateful nation remembers with pain”: President Murmu on 15th anniversary of 26/11 attacks

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): On the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to all those who lost their lives in the carnage that shook the country’s commercial capital, Mumbai and called upon people to battle terrorism in all forms.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a post on X, said that the nation stands with the victims’ families and loved ones in honouring the memory of the brave souls.

“A grateful nation remembers with pain all the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. We stand with their families and loved ones in honouring the memory of the brave souls. I pay homage to the valiant security personnel who laid down their lives for the motherland. Recalling their supreme sacrifice, let us renew our pledge to battle terrorism in all forms everywhere,” the President of India said in a post.

A group of heavily armed terrorists from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba unleashed mayhem in the country’s commercial capital on the night of 26/11, in 2008, spraying bullets on unarmed civilians at multiple key public installations in the city.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.

The attacks left over 166 dead, including foreigners, and over 300 injured. While one of the terrorists, Ajmal Amir Qasab, was captured alive, the others were taken out in the final stages of the siege over four days.

In May 2010, Qasab was sentenced to death and was hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune city two years later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the victims of the dastardly terror attacks.

Modi said it was the country’s indomitable resilience and capability that helped it recover from the deep scars left by the coordinated attacks by heavy-armed terrorists from across the border in Pakistan.

“We can never forget November 26 and the deep wounds that the attacks inflicted on us. On this day, 15 years ago, the country suffered its most heinous terror attack. The terrorists shook up not just Mumbai but the entire country and the ripples of it were also felt across the world. However, it was our inherent capability that helped us recover from the 26/11 attacks and crush terrorism with all our might,” PM Modi said. (ANI)