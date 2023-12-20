Absconding narcotic trafficker wanted by SIA surrenders

Srinagar, Dec 20: Proclaimed offender and absconding narcotic trafficker Javed Ahmad Thakkar, who was wanted by the anti-terror wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) surrendered before a Srinagar court on Wednesday.

The SIA termed the surrender of Thakkar alias Raja Thakkar of Barhon Thanamandi, Rajouri, as a breakthrough in the case.

Thakkar was wanted in a narco-terrorist financing case.

He gave himself up before the Special UAPA Court in Srinagar.

The SIA officials said that the absconder had been evading arrest for the last year.

The investigation agency, after getting him declared a proclaimed offender, initiated proceedings for the attachment of his moveable or immovable property before the Special Court.

They said SIA through sustained efforts and legal action made compelling circumstances for the accused to surrender before the agency.

The proclaimed offender has been sent to Central Jail Srinagar for further legal action.

In the investigation of the case, the investigation agency has so far arrested six accused persons and chargesheeted them before the Special Court.

Of the remaining involved accused persons six including the one who surrendered have since been declared as proclaimed offenders.

The other five absconders are Abdul Rashid Bhat of Larkripora, Padgampora, Awantipora, Pulwama; Sageer Ahmad Poswal and Iftikhar Ahmad of Sheikh, both residents of Amrohi Tad Karanah Kupwara; Abdul Rashid Mir of Amargrah Sopore; and Basharat Ahmad Poswal of Parda Karnah, Kupwara, who are operating from Pakistan and are on the run in India.

“The investigation in respect of the remaining involved accused persons is continuing,” the SIA said.