AC approves transfer of land for Research Center, Anantnag; Milk Processing Center, Budgam

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 19: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the transfer of land measuring 500 Kanal 11 Marla at Sallar Anantnag in favour of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir for establishment of Research Station and additional Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.