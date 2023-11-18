Actress Hiba Nawab shares her experience of shooting in Kashmir

Mumbai, Nov 18: Actress Hiba Nawab, who essays the titular role in the show ‘Jhanak’, has shared her experience shooting in Kashmir, revealing how she learned to row a Shikara within two days.

Kashmir defines blissful beauty, comprising glaciers, lakes, mountains, and scenic nature, and it is called the heaven on Earth. The green valleys of Kashmir have their own charismatic look and are surrounded by mountains, and enumerable greenery.

The audience will get to witness the mesmerising and enthralling beauty of Kashmir in ‘Jhanak’.

The show defies all odds to make ends meet and fulfil her dream, but a tragedy strikes her family, which leaves her world upside down.

Talking about the same, Hiba shared: “It was a different experience to shoot in Kashmir, it was the very first time that I had visited this beautiful place. It is like a dream come true for me. Since childhood, I have always wished to visit Kashmir, and I finally did.”

“The portrayal of Kashmir in the show is something the audience should look forward to. In order to get perfection for the role of Jhanak, I learned how to row a shikara within two days,” said the ‘Jijaji Chhat Per Hain’ fame actress.

The actress further shared: “Initially, I was scared about it, but with practice, I think now I can call myself a professional. It was a fun experience to shoot in Kashmir, the natives there are supportive and loving.”

“The difficulties shooting there were all worth it. No pain, no gain. It is going to be a visual treat for the audience,” added Hiba.

‘Jhanak’ is the story of a young girl who wants to make her parents proud and achieve her goals, but some unforeseen circumstances unfold in her life.

Krushal Ahuja plays the role of Anirudh, and Chandani Sharma will play the character of Arshi.

Produced by Leena Gangopadhyay, the show will air on Star Plus from November 20.