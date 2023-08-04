ADGP Jammu chairs security review meeting ahead of Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 4: ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh on Friday presided over a security review meeting along with Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and DIG Ramban-Poonch range Dr Haseeb Mughal.
"ADGP Jammu @MukeshSinghIPS accompanied by Div Com Jammu @rameshkumarias & DIG RP Range Dr.Haseeb Mughal-IPS convened security review meeting with the Police & Civil administration & took stock of the security scenario in wake of forthcoming #IndependenceDay & #SBAJY Celebration," read a tweet.
"Later, they convened a meeting with the Civil society Poonch, prominent lawyers, elected representatives which includes DDC members/BDC chairpersons & also held with yatra committee members which was also attended by Reps of Army & CRPF."