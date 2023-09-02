Aditya-L1 spacecraft begins its journey towards the Sun in PSLV rocket

Interestingly, this will be one of the longest missions for the rocket as well as for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

About 63 minutes after the lift off, the rocket will eject Aditya-L1 and the whole mission comes to an end at about 73 minutes with the passivation of the fourth stage.

“We have to meet the argument of perigee of the satellite. For that we are following two burn strategies for the fourth stage. After first burn there is a long coasting to achieve the argument of perigee that occurs naturally,” Dr S. Unnikrishnan, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) told IANS about the long flight duration.