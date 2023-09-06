Latest News

Admissions open for UG and PG courses at SP College: Principal

on-the-spot admission is only available to candidates who apply through the designated admission link.
Dr. Ghulam Jeelani Quereshi Principal Sri Pratap College Srinagar
Dr. Ghulam Jeelani Quereshi Principal Sri Pratap College SrinagarGK Photo

Srinagar, Sept 6: Sri Pratap College on Wednesday invited applications for admission to various PG and UG (NEP-2020) programmes under CUET and Non-CUET Quota.

Addressing a press conference, Principal Sri Pratap College, Dr. Ghulam Jeelani Quereshi said that eligible candidates can enroll in various UG/PG courses with available seats.

“This is a great opportunity for students who have not yet secured admission in a prestigious institute that was recently accredited Grade A+ by the NAAC. Our management is committed to ensuring that no seat remains vacant in this institute known for quality education,” he said.

He added that on-the-spot admission is only available to candidates who apply through the designated admission link.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com