Admissions open for UG and PG courses at SP College: Principal

Srinagar, Sept 6: Sri Pratap College on Wednesday invited applications for admission to various PG and UG (NEP-2020) programmes under CUET and Non-CUET Quota.
Addressing a press conference, Principal Sri Pratap College, Dr. Ghulam Jeelani Quereshi said that eligible candidates can enroll in various UG/PG courses with available seats.
“This is a great opportunity for students who have not yet secured admission in a prestigious institute that was recently accredited Grade A+ by the NAAC. Our management is committed to ensuring that no seat remains vacant in this institute known for quality education,” he said.
He added that on-the-spot admission is only available to candidates who apply through the designated admission link.