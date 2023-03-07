After argument over fare, autorickshaw driver attacks Kashmiri medical student with sharp object in Delhi

Srinagar, Mar 7: A female medical student from Kashmir suffered injuries after allegedly being attacked by an auto-rickshawdriver near Friends Colony in south Delhi on Tuesday morning, reliable sources said.
They told news agency GNS that a medical student (name withheld) currently undergoing internship, was attacked with some sharp object by an auto-driver after an argument over fare. The female student, they said, suffered abdominal injuries in the incident and was evacuated to a nearby health facility for treatment.
“Before the police could reach the spot, the auto-driver managed to escape”, they said.
When contacted, a senior police officer at Friends Colony Police Station, New Delhi told GNS that they have registered a case into the incident. “A manhunt has been launched soon after the reporting of the incident to nab the culprit”, the police officer said.