Agniveer Amritpal died by suicide in Poonch, not entitled to military funeral: Army

The disbursement of financial assistance/relief, as per entitlement, is given due priority including immediate financial relief for conduct of funerals.The death of Agniveer Amritpal Singh was unfortunate. There has been some misunderstanding and misrepresentation of facts related to his death, it said."Such unfortunate instances of loss bear heavy on the family and the forces as a fraternity. During such times, it is important and incumbent on the society to uphold the respect, privacy and dignity of the family while empathising with them in their moment of grief," the statement released on Sunday added.Armed Forces do not differentiate between the soldiers who joined prior to or after implementation of the Agnipath Scheme as regards entitled benefits and protocols.