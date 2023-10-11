Agniveer dies due to bullet injuries along LoC in Mankote Poonch

Poonch, Oct 11(GNS):An Agniveer was killed due to bullet injury along Line of Control in Mankote Sector of Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.
They said Sepoy (Agniveer) Amritpal Singh, presently posted near LOC in Mankote area of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district, was performing sentri duty at the time of incident. He died on spot, they said. Later police party visited on the spot and after completing all legal formalities, the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.
Confirming it, a police official told GNS that whether the incident was due accidental fire, suicide or any other reason is being verified. (GNS)