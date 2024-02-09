Airbus partners with dynamatic technologies to manufacture A220 aircraft doors in India

New Delhi, Feb 09: Leading aircraft manufacturer Airbus has forged a partnership with Bengaluru-based Dynamatic Technologies to produce all doors for the single-aisle A220 family aircraft in India. This collaboration underscores Airbus’ commitment to leveraging India’s manufacturing capabilities and expanding its footprint in the country.

Under the agreement, Dynamatic Technologies will undertake the manufacturing and assembly of cargo, passenger, and service doors, along with the over-wing emergency exit doors for the A220 family aircraft. These doors, comprising advanced technologies to meet stringent safety and efficiency standards, play a crucial role in the overall structure of the aircraft.

This marks the second contract awarded by Airbus to an Indian supplier for aircraft doors. Previously, in 2023, Airbus entrusted Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. with the manufacturing of bulk and cargo doors for the A320 Family aircraft.

The partnership between Airbus and local manufacturers is not only boosting India’s aerospace sector but also generating employment opportunities. Presently, Airbus, in collaboration with local partners, sustains nearly 10,000 jobs in India, with projections indicating a rise to approximately 15,000 jobs by 2025. Moreover, Airbus aims to double its procurement from India, increasing from US$750 million to US$1.5 billion.

India’s aerospace manufacturing sector is experiencing rapid growth, supported by improving infrastructure and government initiatives. Private companies are making significant advancements, positioning India as a preferred destination for aerospace components, sub-assemblies, and complex system assemblies.

Several global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have established joint ventures in India to manufacture aerospace-related parts and assemblies, catering to both commercial and defence aircraft and helicopters.

The A220 aircraft, with a range of up to 3,600 nautical miles and seating capacity ranging from 100 to 160 passengers, holds great potential for India’s aviation sector. It aligns well with India’s UDAN scheme, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and fostering economic growth nationwide.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lauded the partnership, emphasizing India’s emergence as a global aerospace manufacturing hub. He hailed the largest order for aircraft doors to Dynamatic Technologies as a testament to the success of the government’s “Make in India, Make for the World” initiative. Minister Scindia highlighted the pro-business policies driving India’s aerospace manufacturing sector, affirming the country’s commitment to further growth and innovation in the industry.