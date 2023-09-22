“Almost like taking out something from freezer,” Ex-ISRO chief on ‘waking up’ Chandryaan-3’s Vikram, Pragyan

He further said, “If they are successful in the thermal management, if ISRO's design becomes successful, then tomorrow when the lunar daytime starts then all payloads in the lander and the rover may start working. Even if the rover doesn't work and the lander works, it will really be a miracle.”

Mishra asserted that if it survives one night then it will survive many more lunar nights.

“And if it happens, then we will be in a league that can operate the lunar lander, rover, even throughout the year. If it survives one lunar night, I'm sure it will survive many more lunar nights and it may probably operate from 6 months to one year. That will be a great thing,” he said.