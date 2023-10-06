Amit Shah chairs review meeting on Left Wing Extremism

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai; Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Choubey; and Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan as well as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also took part in the meeting.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhala, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and Director Generals of NIA, SSB, BSF, CRPF, BSF and NSG also attended the meeting along with Home Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of naxal affected states.

Initiating the meeeting, Bhalla welcomed all dignitaries and briefed them about the meeting.

The last LWE meeting occured in September 2021.