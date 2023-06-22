Amit Shah to lay foundation for 'Balidan Stambh' in Srinagar during J&K visit
Srinagar, June 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir is set to be packed with important engagements, from inaugurating developmental projects to laying the foundation stone for the 'Balidan Stambh' memorial in Srinagar. Scheduled for a two-day visit, Shah's arrival comes just ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in the Kashmir Himalayas.
The visit will commence with Shah placing a wreath on the statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in the Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu. Subsequently, he will lay the foundation stone for CFSL in Samba and inaugurate various developmental schemes in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu.
Moving on to Srinagar, Shah is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several more development projects. Additionally, he will attend the 'Vitasta Mahotsav' organized by the Ministry of Culture at SKICC, Srinagar, at 5:30 pm.
On the second day of his visit, Shah will lay the foundation stone for the 'Balidan Stambh' memorial, a symbolic pillar constructed to honor the heroic deeds of the security forces. This significant memorial will be located at Pratap Park in Srinagar.
It is worth noting that prior to his visit, Amit Shah had already conducted a high-level meeting in the national capital on June 9, where he reviewed the security and other arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, in coordination with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
The Home Minister's visit holds great significance for the region as it underscores the government's commitment to development, security, and honoring the sacrifices of the security forces.