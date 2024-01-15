Amit Shah’s ailing elder sister passes away in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 15: Home Minister Amit Shah’s elder sister Rajeshwari Pradip Shah passed away while recuperating at a private hospital in Mumbai, party sources said here on Monday.

Rajeshwariben (65) — as she was known — was undergoing treatment after a recent lung transplant at an Ahmedabad hospital, and later referred to a Mumbai hospital.

Last week, Shah had visited her at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and industrialist Mukesh Ambani too had called on her.

Following her demise, Shah has cancelled all his public engagements and is likely to take part in her funeral in a suburban locality of Ahmedabad, the details of which are not immediately clear.

Shah was in Ahmedabad for a couple of days to attend several events and also took part in the Makar Sankranti celebrations when the tragic bereavement happened.