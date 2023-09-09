Amod Nagpure reviews crime, security scenario in Baramulla

Srinagar, September 9: SSP Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagapure, chaired a crime and security review meeting with senior officers at District Police Lines Baramulla on Saturday.
The Police Spokesperson stated that the meeting was held to focus on presentations by SHOs, actions taken against drug peddlers and OGWs so far this year and were urged to do more and better.
The spokesperson also said focus was laid on area domination, prevention of terrorist incidents, ensuring zero terror recruitment, and improving the quality of investigations in crime disposal strategies. The role of supervisory officers was also discussed.
While interacting with the officers, SSP Baramulla reiterated the importance of strengthening the counter-insurgency and security grid in their respective areas, along with taking stringent action against those involved in anti-national and anti-social activities.