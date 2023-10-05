Anand Jain (IPS) Posted IGP Jammu, To Hold Charge Of Director ACB

“In compliance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India's Order issued under endorsement F.No.140/03/2022-UTS.I dated 19.09.2023, Mukesh Singh, IPS (AGMUT: 1996), Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, is relieved from the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to enable him to take up new assignment with the Government of India,” reads a government’s Home department order, a copy of which lies with GNS.