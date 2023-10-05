Latest News
Anantnag Attack: Class 10th student succumbs at SKIMS
the student lost the battle with life at the institute this evening.
Srinagar, Oct 04: A Class 10th student, who was injured after attacked by the terrorists on Wednesday evening in Watrigam Wanihama area of Anantnag district, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday evening at SKIMS, Soura, here.
Earlier, the terrorists fired upon a Class 10th student, identified as Sahil Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Watrigam Dialgam at Wanihama, leaving him critically injured.
He was immediately shifted to GMC Anantnag, for treatment, where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment; however, the student lost the battle with life at the institute this evening.
An official from SKIMS Soura, told KNO, that the injured youth has succumbed to his injuries—(KNO)