Anantnag encounter: Amid moist eyes, former senior cop gives last salute to his slain DySP son

Srinagar, Sep 13 : Amid tears and sobs, a father, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, who also served as a senior police officer in Jammu & Kashmir till 2018, gave a final salute to his slain son—Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Himayun Bhat, who was killed in a gunfight today in Kokernag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
A fierce gun battle broke out in Kokernag village today in which three top officers including Army Colonel, Army Major and DySP of J&K Police were killed.
According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), one among the slain in the Kokernag gunfight was the son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, Inspector General of Police, who served as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) till 2018.
Bhat got superannuation in 2018. His son, Humayun, who was a 2018 batch JKAS officer lost his life during the gun battle today.
While the wreath laying ceremony took place, besides the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top rank officers, Himayu’s father paid floral tributes to his slain son this evening amid tears and sobs.
Bhat after laying the floral tributes gave the “last salute” to his son here at District Police Lines Srinagar.
Details available with KNO, Himayu, who was killed today in the gunfight, got married a year and a half ago and he became a father recently as his first son was born a month ago.
However, the death has devastated the happiness of the family as the joy of celebrating the arrival of new born has came to an end with the death of infant’s father in the gunfight—(KNO)