Anantnag encounter: Injured soldier succumbs, toll 4

Srinagar, Sep 15: The number of security personnel killed in Anantnag encounter has mounted to four after another soldier injured in the firefight succumbed, officials said today.
"One more army jawan succumb to his injuries, bringing the total number of casualties from the security forces to 4," said an official.
He said the search operation within the cordoned-off area has commenced on the third day.
Earlier, two army officers and an officer of J&K police were killed in the gunfight in a forest area in Kokernag.