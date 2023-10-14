Anti-corruption court grants bail to DySP Adil Sheikh

Srinagar, Oct 14: A local court in Srinagar on Saturday granted an interim bail to suspended DySP Adil Mushtaq Sheikh in a case registered against him in police station Nowgam.
The Court of special Judge Anti-Corruption Srinagar granted an interim bail from today 14-10-2023- 21-10-2023 to suspended DySp Adil Mushtaq Sheikh who was arrested on charges of corruption, extortion and fraud, reported news agency KDC.
Counsel for accused, Advocate Farooq Ahmad Kathwari confirmed to Kashmir Dot Com that interim bail has been granted on surety of 50 thousand rupees.
Adil Mushtaq was arrested in FIR no 149/2023 u/s 7, 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 of IPC, police had said.
Days after his arrest, Adil Mushtaq was placed under suspension. “In terms of Rule 31(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, Adil Mushtaq, Deputy Superintendent of Police, PID No KPS155772, shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from September 21, 2023 i.e., the date of arrest of the Officer in case FIR No.149/2023 under sections 7, 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and section 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 of IPC in Police Station Nowgam,” Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal had said in an order.