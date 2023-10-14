Anti-corruption court grants bail to DySP Adil Sheikh

The Court of special Judge Anti-Corruption Srinagar granted an interim bail from today 14-10-2023- 21-10-2023 to suspended DySp Adil Mushtaq Sheikh who was arrested on charges of corruption, extortion and fraud, reported news agency KDC.

Counsel for accused, Advocate Farooq Ahmad Kathwari confirmed to Kashmir Dot Com that interim bail has been granted on surety of 50 thousand rupees.