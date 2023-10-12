Army, BSNL set up communication station at world's highest battlefield in Ladakh

Srinagar, Oct 12: In a first, Army in collaboration with BSNL, has established a Base Transceiver Station (BTS) at the forward posts of the world's highest battlefield in Ladakh sector.
The spokesperson of the Fire and Fury Corps, which oversees the Ladakh sector, posted on X (formerly Twitter): "#Siachen Warriors, in collaboration with BSNL, have established the first-ever BSNL BTS at the forward posts of the highest battlefield on October 6th, to enhance mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at over 15,500 feet."