Army pays homage to fallen soldier in J&K’s Rajouri 

Rajouri, January 19: The Indian Army conducted a poignant wreath-laying ceremony at Rajouri on Friday to honor Agniveer Ajay Kumar, who lost his life in an explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kalal forward area of Rajouri’s Nowshera sector.

The landmine blast on Thursday afternoon, resulted in the death of Agniveer Ajay Kumar, while two other army personnel sustained injuries.

On Friday, the Indian Army organized a wreath-laying ceremony at the Shradhanjali Sthal of the 150 Army General Hospital in Rajouri. The ceremony, conducted with full military honors, served as a solemn occasion to pay homage to the fallen soldier, Agniveer Ajay Kumar.

The ceremony was attended by the GOC 25 Infantry Division, officers of civil administration, including Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, and Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri.

Following the ceremony, the army announced that the mortal remains of the soldier had been sent to his hometown in Ludhiana, Punjab. Agniveer Ajay Kumar hailed from the village of Ramgarh Sardaran in Ludhiana, with his immediate next of kin being his mother, Smt. Manjit Kaur.