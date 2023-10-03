Army Unit scales Mount Harmukh to commemorate Platinum Jubilee

Srinagar, Oct 3: A team of mountaineers from Indian Army's elite unit commemorated their platinum Jubilee by scaling Mount Harmukh, one of the highest peaks of Kashmir.
A team of 15 mountaineers of Indian Army achieved the monumental triumph under Operation 'Jawala' from 26 to 30 September 2023, army spokesperson said.
"With unwavering determination, these brave men embarked on a daring expedition to reach the summit of Mount Harmukh, standing tall at an altitude of 5142 meters (16870 feet) above sea level. The challenging journey which began on 26 September tested the limits of human endurance and showcased the remarkable resilence of Indian Army," Spokesperson said.
The Expedition was flagged in by Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC Chinar Corps at Kamakeri on 3 October 2023 who praised the team for completing this challenging feat.
"The triumph on Mount Harmukh symbolizes the dedication and grit of the Indian Army towards tirelessly safeguarding our borders and national interests," Army Spokesperson said.
Its determination to conquer one of the tallest peaks of Kashmir also reflects the camaraderie and commitment to duty towards protection of the nation, no matter of the odds, he added.