ARTO Bandipora blacklists vehicle involved in stunt incident

Bandipora, Sept 07: Assistant Regional Transport officer Bandipora Thursday blacklisted a vehicle that was involved in a stunt incident.
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a video went viral on social media platforms where driver of the vehicle was seen standing on top of his car.
He said that as the matter came into the notice of ARTO Bandipora Bilal Ahmad Mirm he instantly blacklisted the vehicle.
The offiicial said that the owner and driver of the vehicle will face legal action under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act—(KNO)