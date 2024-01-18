ASER 2023 report unveils career aspirations of Anantnag youth

Srinagar, Jan 18: The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)-2023 has brought the aspirations of the youth from Anantnag district to the forefront, revealing a diverse range of career ambitions and future goals.

The survey titled Beyond Basics was released in New Delhi on January 17.

The ASER team has reached out to 1200 households across 60 villages in Anantnag district, surveying a total of 836 youths in the age group of 14-16 years, comprising 353 males and 483 females. Additionally, in the age group of 17-18 years, the team surveyed 231 males and 343 females, making it a comprehensive study covering 1410 youths in the age range of 14-18 years.

The findings have showcased an insight into the dreams and aspirations of the youth, providing a glimpse into the varied career paths they wish to pursue.

As per the findings of the survey, around 5.9% of males and 7.4% of females in the 14-18 age group aspire to become IAS officers while 1.6% of males and 2% of females have dreams of joining the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Also, 8.8% of males and 11.6% of females express a desire to become teachers while a significant 31.3% of males and 41.7% of females aspire to pursue a career in medicine, the ASER survey has revealed.

“10.6% of males and one percent of females have aspirations to join the Army,” the findings have revealed.

The ASER survey has stated that around 4.1% of males and 3.6% of females express a desire to join the Police while 8.1% of males and 1.1% of females aspire to become engineers.

“7% of males and 8.6% of females express aspirations for any government job while 0.9% of males and 0.3% of females aspire to work in the private sector,” it reads.

The ASER findings have revealed that the 4% of males and 0.2% of females in the age group of 14-18 years aspire to become sportspersons while none of the female students express a desire to work in agriculture-related fields.

“2.9% of males and 0.8% of females express aspirations to run their own family enterprise and 5.9% of males and 5.3% of females admit to being clueless about their future aspirations,” it reads.

The EASTER-2023 Beyond Basics’ is a nationwide citizen-led household survey that provides a snapshot of what 14-18-year-old youth in rural India are currently doing and how prepared they are to lead productive lives as adults.

“In 2017, ASER focused on the 14-18 age groups for the first time. ASER 2023 attempts to build on this understanding by revisiting youth in this age group,” the ASER report reads.