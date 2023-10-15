Awaam Ki Awaaz: LG Sinha says JK Govt dedicated to empowerment of women, gender equality

Mansi Gupta is an agent of change and inspiring other women to become architects of their own destiny. Her company, MG Design Studio is making dedicated efforts to revive the Calico painting art of Samba, the Lt Governor added.

HAUSLA programme is one of the key initiatives of the UT Administration which are helping the women entrepreneurs to rise and excel. It helped many women like Zariefa Hamid, Shivani Sharma and Sanyokta Bhagat to learn the value of the e-commerce market and build upon their business ideas, the Lt Governor said.

The support and assistance extended to Zariefa Hamid have enabled her company Misal Embroidery manufacturing Pashmina Shawl to get global clientele. Shivani Sharma now manages the operations of her pre-school digitally. With innovative ideas, she is redefining the business and operating models, he said.

Sanyokta Bhagat from RS Pura with her indomitable courage overcame many challenges to find her place in the garment sector, he added.

The Lt Governor made a special mention of the Khushi cluster federation from block Ghordi, Udhampur which is planning to go global with the launch of pine handicraft on e-commerce platforms. He said, this will ensure better remunerative marketing linkages for the products of the highly talented artisans, craftsmen and small enterprises of Udhampur.

He commended Zeenat Mushtaq for her pivotal contribution to J&K’s business ecosystem. Zeenat now aims to participate in national and international expos so that the marketing experience and business values she has gained can be imparted to the next generation.

The Lt Governor voiced the valuable suggestions received from Srinagar’s Sheikh Mohd Saleem, Sankarshan from Samba and Mushtaq Ahmed Lone from Budgam to promote cooperative societies, efficiency of Cooperative Consumer Federation and Primary Agriculture credit societies and making the Swachh Abhiyan a Jan Abhiyan.