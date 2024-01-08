Awami League secures fourth term amidst low voter turnout in Bangladesh elections

New Delhi, Jan 08: The Awami League has secured an unprecedented fourth consecutive term as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina emerges victorious in the face of the second-lowest voter turnout since the restoration of democracy in 1991.

With only around 40 per cent of voters participating, the Awami League Party, led by Prime Minister Hasina, has clinched an absolute majority, securing 216 out of 224 seats counted thus far.

Despite the prevailing atmosphere of low voter turnout and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) decision to boycott the general elections, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has secured her fifth term in office.

The election day on Sunday unfolded with the Awami League taking an early lead, winning 216 seats out of the total 299, while the outcomes for the remaining seats are pending, as confirmed by the Election Commission.

With this victory, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has now become the world’s longest-serving female head of state, marking a significant milestone in her political career.

The opposition BNP, led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, opted to boycott the elections after accusing the ruling party of engaging in anti-national activities. The BNP’s demand for Hasina to step down and facilitate a neutral caretaker government was not met, leading to their decision to abstain from the polls.

In an unexpected move, Prime Minister Hasina urged her party members to refrain from holding victory processions following the election results.

The election day itself was relatively calm, with minimal reports of violence, contrasting with pre-election protests that witnessed 18 incidents of arson and four fatalities. Authorities attributed much of the pre-election violence to the BNP, accusing them of attempting to sabotage the electoral process.

The voter turnout of approximately 40 per cent stands in stark contrast to the previous 2018 election, which saw over 80 per cent of votes cast. The controversy-laden February 1996 polls remain the lowest in Bangladesh’s history, with a mere 26.5 per cent turnout.

This election included the defeat of at least three state ministers and 14 incumbent MPs at the hands of rivals within their party. Additionally, 11 Jatiya Party candidates withdrew from the race, citing widespread vote rigging, while a total of 43 candidates officially quit the polls.

While international reactions are pending, a few foreign observers commended the election process and voting arrangements, describing the polls as largely free and fair.

The voting took place amid repeated calls from the US and other Western nations for a transparent electoral process. Last September, the US imposed sanctions on individuals accused of undermining the voting process, with warnings of further sanctions for similar reasons.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader hailed the election as “a victory of democracy and the people of the country,” emphasizing that it transpired in a free, fair, and peaceful manner despite numerous obstacles.

The BNP, which had been advocating for a change in government and the establishment of a neutral administration, faced a government rejection of their demand as unconstitutional.

Before the elections, more than 27,000 BNP leaders and activists were arrested, and over 1,700 were sentenced to jail in political cases within two months.