Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon pays obeisance at Ajmer Sharif

Ajmer, Jan 2: Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the revered spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, undertook a spiritual journey to Dargah Ajmer Sharif.

A statement of the Chishty Foundation issued here said that the visit was met with a warm welcome by Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin Dargah Ajmer Sharif, and Chairman of the Chishty Foundation, accompanied by an immense gathering of devoted followers from all across India and around the world.

The ceremonial welcome at the entrance of Dargah Ajmer Sharif exemplified the spirit of unity, as Syed Salman Chishty and Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon shared moments of mutual admiration and respect, and exchanged expressions of goodwill.

The spiritual leaders, representing faith traditions, symbolised the essence of interfaith harmony and cooperation and cherished the universal message of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz which is unconditional love and service towards all.

The spiritual sojourn commenced with Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon expressing prayers and meditation at the revered Sufi shrine, seeking blessings for global peace, harmony, and the well-being of the human fraternity.

The atmosphere was filled with a sense of collective devotion as the sea of devotees present joined in prayer and reflection.

Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon also presented a full covering of sacred Ghilaf at Mazar Sharif, along with floral tributes followed by a visit to Shaikh Baba Farid Sahab Chillah Gah, where the Sufi saint meditated in seclusion for 40 days.

Syed Salman Chishty expressed his gratitude for the visit, emphasising the importance of fostering understanding and collaboration among diverse spiritual communities.

The Chishty Foundation, under his leadership, actively promotes interfaith dialogue, humanitarian initiatives, and the universal values of love and compassion.

The interaction between Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon and Syed Salman Chishty catalysed promoting spiritual inclusivity and mutual understanding.

Both leaders exchanged thoughts on the commonality of their teachings, emphasising the shared goal of guiding humanity towards a path of inner transformation and enlightenment.

This visit serves as a reminder of the shared values that unite us, fostering a global community built on love and understanding.