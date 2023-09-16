Baramulla encounter: Three infiltrators killed, says Army

Srinagar, Sep 16: Army on Saturday said that three terrorists were killed as they were trying to infiltrate into this side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri tehsil of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
“In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, @JmuKmrPolice and Intelligence agencies an infiltration bid was foiled today in the morning hours along LoC in Uri Sector, Baramulla. 03xTerrorists tried to infiltrate who were engaged by alert troops,” Chinar Corps said on X.
“02xTerrorists have been eliminated and bodies recovered, third terrorist killed but retrieval of body being interfered by firing by Pak post in vicinity, on LoC.Operation in progress.”