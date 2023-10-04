Basohli Pashmina receives prestigious GI tag

Srinagar, Oct 3: In a remarkable achievement for the Department of Industries and Commerce J&K, Basohli Pashmina has been granted the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag, joining the esteemed ranks of Basohli Paintings and Rajouri Chikri Wood.
This remarkable feat was accomplished through a collaborative effort between the department, NABARD Jammu, and the Human Welfare Association, Varanasi.
Basohli Pashmina, a centuries-old traditional craft originating from the Basohli area in District Kathua of Jammu division, has been recognized for its extraordinary qualities.
Hand-spun and revered for its extreme softness, fineness, lightweight feel, insulating properties, and remarkable durability, Basohli Pashmina is truly unique.
These exceptional attributes promise to bolster the sale of Pashmina products, including Shawls (for both Ladies and Gents), Mufflers, Blankets, Baskets, and more.
Under the leadership of Commissioner Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department, Vikramjeet Singh, and Director of Handicrafts and Handloom Jammu, Dr. Vikas Gupta, the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Jammu embarked on a mission to rejuvenate the age-old craft of Basohli Pashmina, said an official.
This involved securing the GI tag, establishing Common Facility Centers to support Basohli Pashmina weavers, expanding the network of registered Pashmina weavers and Cooperative societies, developing artisan clusters, and providing these talented craftsmen access to various departmental schemes.