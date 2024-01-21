“Been divorced for a few months now”: Sania Mirza’s sister confirms her divorce from Shoaib Malik

New Delhi, Jan 21: Retired Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s sister, Anam Mirza, on Sunday confirmed the former’s divorce from former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, saying that they were legally separated for ‘some months’.

Taking to her personal handle on Instagram, Anam, who is married to former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Assaduddin, confirmed Sania’s divorce from Shoaib, posting, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!”.

The statement comes a day after the former Pakistan all-rounder tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the former Pakistan all-rounder shared several pictures of his nuptials with the divorced Pakistani actress.

Sana, too, took to her social media handles to share dazzling images from their ‘Nikaah’ ceremony.

The newlyweds shared the images from the wedding ceremony with the caption, “And We created you in pairs”.

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They announced the birth of their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.

Sana became a household name in Pakistan with her exploits in the show-business space, Sana made her television debut in 2012 with ‘Shehr-e-Zaat’ and later on appeared in several other shows. She received recognition for her portrayal of the titular role in the romantic drama ‘Khaani’.

The former batting all-rounder who contributed handsomely to many of Pakistan’s memorable wins, Shoaib made his international debut in 1999 in ODIs.

Over the course of an illustrious cricketing career during which he also captained the national team across formats, Shoaib scored a whopping 7534 runs in 287 ODIs.In T20Is, he featured in 124 matches, aggregating 2435 runs at a strike rate of 125.64.

The 41-year-old also played 35 Test matches, scoring 1898 runs. He played his last international game for Pakistan against Bangladesh in 2021.