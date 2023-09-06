Bharat and India part of Constitution, individual have right to use either one: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Sept 6: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that both Bharat and India are part of the Constitution and individuals should have the right to use either of the two.
He also said that if the government wishes to change the name of India to Bharat due to the opposition alliance using it, they should change the name of the alliance instead of burdening the country with renaming everything.
Speaking to reporters, the former Chief Minister stated, "We use both names, and both are in the Constitution. Individuals should be at liberty to use either one. Both should remain in the Constitution. How will the government erase them from ISRO, SBI, IIT, and IM? If we receive an indication that they are changing the name of India to Bharat because the alliance is using it, we will change the name of the alliance. We don't want to increase the country's expenditure; we are here to reduce it."
Regarding the One Nation, One Election proposal, Abdullah said they have no issue with it as long as it aims to simplify the election process, but they won't allow it if it is intended to undermine regional parties.
Criticizing the Ladakh administration, Omar Abdullah mentioned that the fine of Rs one lakh imposed by the Ladakh Administration reflects how they attempted to waste the court's time and keep the National Conference away from its symbol.