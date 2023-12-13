Birdi’s Blitz: Peace over Posts, Lives over Likes

Srinagar, Dec 13: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Virdi Kumar Birdi Wednesday announced that the Police would adopt robust measures and take firm action against individuals propagating a terror narrative and disturbing peace on social media platforms.

Reviewing the law-and-order situation and measures taken for the peaceful environment in Ganderbal district, the IGP while recognising the evolving challenges said, “Police will adopt robust measures and take firm action against individuals propagating a terror narrative and disturbing peace on social media platforms.”

The Kashmir Police chief was briefed on the overall security scenario in the district and in-depth discussions were held on strategies to counter challenges and threats posed by disruptive elements on the ground.

Birdi issued directives for impartial and stern action against law violators, emphasising the need for law enforcement agencies to be well-prepared to respond swiftly to any security incidents.

He urged the officers to intensify anti-terrorist operations and take stringent action against individuals or organisations supporting anti-national activities.

The IGP Kashmir also analysed the crime situation while special emphasis was laid on the detection of crime against women and it was underlined that surveillance of such elements and criminals would put a check on their activities which was a big deterrent.

He advised the officers to conduct professional investigations in UAPA cases to ensure the conviction of the accused and to effectively deal with the terrorist ecosystem.

Birdi directed the Police officers to intensify efforts in combating drug activities in the area.

He highlighted the gravity of the issue and urged the Police force to work diligently to curb the menace of drug trafficking, which poses a significant threat to the well-being of the community.

The IGP Kashmir expressed confidence in the collective efforts of the security apparatus to uphold public safety and ensure a secure environment for all citizens.

He also directed the officers to actively engage with community members to ensure peace and harmony in the area.

Birdi also inaugurated a canteen-cum-recreation hall at the District Police Lines Ganderbal and inspected the infrastructure and other facilities available on the premises.

Deputy Inspector General Central Kashmir Range (CKR) Sujit Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar and other senior Police officers were also present in the meeting.