BJP issues notice to eight leaders in Kashmir over "anti-party activities"

“By your activities sense of mistrust have been created in party leadership. Keeping in view your position in the party and your past contributions Disciplinary Committee has decided to give you one opportunity to sumit your unconditional apology for your conduct and not to repeat in future in any such activity failing which disciplinary Committee will initiate regular proceedings against you and which may lead to your removal of official positions and even from Primary membership in case allegations of indiscipline is established,” reads the notice.